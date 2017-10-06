No Injuries From A Bryan School Bus Crash

No Injuries From A Bryan School Bus CrashFeatured Stories, News Friday, October 6th, 2017
A Bryan school district bus was involved in a crash after school Friday afternoon.
Bryan police report the northbound bus on Washington stopped at MLK, then proceeded into the intersection and struck the back side quarter panel of another vehicle.
No one was injured, including three children in the bus.
The bus driver was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119518
Posted by Bill Oliver on Oct 6 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.