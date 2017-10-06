DPS Investigating Head On Bus Crash

Update from the Bryan DPS office:

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 6:30 a.m., a southbound 1996 Dodge pick-up crossed over the center stripe and struck head-on a northbound school bus, just north of Millican.

The driver of the school bus, Brian Colbert, 30, from Navasota, along with a bus driving instructor and two students on the bus were transported by ambulances to Scott & White Hospital in College Station with non-life threatening injuries.

A third student was picked up at the scene by a parent.

The driver of the dodge pick-up, Gary Eastep, 24, of College Station, was also transported to Scott & White Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Original story:

Local law enforcement is investigating a head on crash involving a Navasota ISD school bus around 6:30 a.m. this morning on FM 159 in Brazos County.

DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan said a southbound pickup truck entered into the path of the northbound school bus.

Three children were on board the bus.

Morgan said two of the children and both drivers were taken to Scott and White Hospital in College Station. The third student was picked up by a parent.