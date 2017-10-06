College Station City Council Not Ready To Approve Design Of New Police Headquarters

The process of designing of College Station’s new police headquarters will take longer.

The $28 million dollar project is financed by bonds as part of a two cent increase in College Station property taxes in the fiscal year 2018 budget.

At a special meeting this week, the council directed staff to make changes to the exterior design of what will be built at Dartmouth and Krenek Tap, west of Central Park.

A council majority was also interested in forming a committee to ensure the exterior of new city buildings follow a common theme.

Mayor Karl Mooney’s concern was not further delaying the start of construction due the rising cost of materials following three hurricanes in the last six weeks.

Mooney was supported by councilman James Benham, who proposed the committee.

Blanche Brick was also part of the council majority to form a committee to approve how all new city buildings look on the outside.

Since the council’s first approved moving forward with the new police headquarters, the size has been reduced by about five percent…or 4,000 square feet…to remain within the $28 million dollar budget.

A total of $1.86 million has been spent or committed to project design so far.