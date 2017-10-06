39 Vehicle Burglaries In College Station In Seven Days

Update for the last seven days, ending October 5 2017:

In the seven day period between September 29 and October 5, College Station police has received 39 reports of vehicle burglaries.

Eight more were reported Thursday, at seven locations around the city.

And there were three on Wednesday.

Adding five vehicle burglary reports to College Station police on Tuesday, October 3 2017:

Three reports involving vehicles parked off Marion Pugh between Luther and George Bush, and two were parked off Southwest Parkway between Wellborn and Welsh.

Additionally, CSPD reported Tuesday about another case they received Monday. This involved one vehicle that was parked off Holleman East near the intersection of Dartmouth by Wolf Pen Creek park.

Original story:

Last weekend did not start or end well for multiple owners of parked vehicles in College Station.

Last Friday morning, police received reports of 14 vehicle burglaries were forced entry was made in most of the incidents.

No guns were taken, but the losses included backpacks, wallets, and electronics.

11 of the 15 vehicles were parked at a location which CSPD identified only as along Harvey Mitchell near Wellborn. Three of the other vehicles were along Southwest Parkway, somewhere between Wellborn and Welsh.

Then Monday around 1:30 a.m., CSPD received reports of three vehicle burglaries off Holleman west of Wellborn.

And on Monday after 7 a.m., CSPD received five more reports from two locations. Two were off Dartmouth near Harvey, and three were off Marion Pugh between Luther and George Bush.