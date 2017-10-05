Law Enforcement Investigating Head On Bus Crash

Local law enforcement is investigating a head on crash involving a Navasota ISD school bus around 6:30 a.m. this morning on FM 159 in Brazos County.

DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan said a southbound pickup truck entered into the path of the northbound school bus.

Three children were on board the bus.

Morgan said two of the children and both drivers were taken to Scott and White Hospital in College Station. The third student was picked up by a parent.