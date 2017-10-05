Crash Closes Holleman Between Wellborn & Marion Pugh

A major College Station street was closed Thursday night for at least 24 hours.

Holleman is closed between Wellborn and Marion Pugh until at least Friday at 7:30 p.m.

College Station police report a car on Holleman struck a railroad crossing arm near Wellborn, causing the crossing arm to fall across the tracks.

CSPD had barricades placed on Holleman until a Union Pacific repair crew can get there to replace the crossing arm.