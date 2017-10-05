Crash Closes Holleman Between Wellborn & Marion Pugh

Crash Closes Holleman Between Wellborn & Marion PughFeatured Stories, News Thursday, October 5th, 2017
A major College Station street was closed Thursday night for at least 24 hours.
Holleman is closed between Wellborn and Marion Pugh until at least Friday at 7:30 p.m.
College Station police report a car on Holleman struck a railroad crossing arm near Wellborn, causing the crossing arm to fall across the tracks.
CSPD had barricades placed on Holleman until a Union Pacific repair crew can get there to replace the crossing arm.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Oct 5 2017.