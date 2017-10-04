UPDATE: Gunfire In East Bryan Kills Two And Hospitalizes A Third

Update:

Bryan police report two brothers were killed by gunfire at their home Tuesday night.

They are identified as 25 year old Dominque Franklin and 35 year old Terant Franklin.

A 61 year old unidentified man was visiting the Franklin’s was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

BPD also revealed that there is more than one suspect being sought from the shooting on Frankfort Street in the Castle Heights neighborhood off Highway 21 and east of the freeway. The total number is not known.

BPD has not released if investigators have determined a motive for a case that’s been labeled as a capital murder, and who fired shots during the incident.

Bryan police report two people were shot to death and a third person was taken to the hospital following gunfire Tuesday evening.

Officer Kelley McKethan says at least one suspect is being sought in the shooting in the Castle Heights neighborhood, which is located along Highway 21 east of the freeway.

McKethan says BPD responded to a 9-1-1 call around 6:30 p.m. to a home on Frankfort Street. That’s one block east of Castle Heights Park.

No information has been released about who died and who was hospitalized, whether they are related in any way to each other and/or related to the one known suspect who remains at large.