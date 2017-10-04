Five Former Living Presidents Together In Aggieland For Hurricane Relief

From the office of former president George H.W. Bush:

The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation today announced a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena the evening of October 21st featuring former Presidents Obama, Bush 43, Clinton, Bush 41 and Carter joined by top music performers. All ticket sales and other proceeds from the “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal” concert will go to the special hurricane recovery effort launched last month by the five living former U.S. presidents.

Together with all five living former presidents, the show at Reed Arena will feature Grammy winners and producers of 43 #1 hits, ALABAMA, joined by Texas legends The Gatlin Brothers, four-time Grammy winner Lyle Lovett, and Robert Earl Keen; legendary Grammy-award winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer ‘Soul Man’ Sam Moore; gospel legend Yolanda Adams; season three winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” Cassadee Pope; and rising country artist Stephanie Quayle, who Rolling Stone Country called one of the “Ten New Country Music Artists You Need to Know.” Country music star Lee Greenwood will emcee the event.

Tickets for the “Deep From the Heart” concert are now on sale at https://bush41.org/deep-from-the-heart.

“The 43rd President and I, and our distinguished colleagues in this ‘One America Appeal,’ are very grateful to these wonderful performers — some of them old friends, some of them new — for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean,” said President Bush 41. “It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul.”

The One America Appeal was launched September 7th when all five living former presidents aired a joint PSA on the NFL’s regular season opening broadcast and launched a website accepting tax-deductible donations at OneAmericaAppeal.org.