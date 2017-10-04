College Station City Council Reviews Again Exterior Design Of Expanding Public Library

A more than $8 million dollar expansion and renovation of College Station’s public library could be finished by the middle of 2019.

That’s close to 11 years after voters approved the project in a bond issue.

During a special city council meeting Monday afternoon, assistant public works director Emily Fisher fielded more council observations.

Fisher said the color of the brick to be used in the facade will match the city’s new gateway monument markers.

She was also asked to get estimates to replace the library sign along Harvey Mitchell Parkway, which is not part of the project.

The 12,000 square foot expansion includes a larger children’s area and program space.

Click below to hear some of the comments on the library expansion.