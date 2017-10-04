Another Fall Enrollment Record At Texas A&M

News release from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M University has posted a record enrollment of 68,625 students for the fall 2017 semester, remaining the largest university in Texas and among the national leaders.

The official figures as reported by Data & Research Services include enrollment at the main campus in College Station, the branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar, the Health Science Center and other sites throughout the state.

The figures include a freshman class of 10,769 students on the main campus in College Station as well as 2,556 new transfer students and 3,556 new graduate and professional students.

Texas A&M continues to have 25 percent of the students in its freshman class be the first in their families to attend college.

Further, enrollment in the Corps of Cadets now stands at 2,560, which is 30 more than last year.

Other notable enrollment numbers for the fall semester include a record 16,592 Hispanic and African-American students and 5,926 international students.

More enrollment statistics can be found at http://dars.tamu.edu/ and at http://dars.tamu.edu/Student/Preliminary-Enrollment-(1)