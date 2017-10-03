Ryan Yerrow claims second SEC Freshman Runner of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM – Aggie Ryan Yerrow earned a second Freshman Runner of the Week honor in cross country from the SEC following his performance at the Texas A&M Invitational last week. Yerrow (Katy, Texas) was the top freshman finisher in the field and his time of 24 minutes, 16.1 seconds, over the 8,000-meter course is the fastest by a freshman in the conference since 2010.

Yerrow, who received his initial conference honor after his performance at Georgia’s Bulldog SEC Preview, led all freshman amid a field of 164 runners in the Texas A&M Invitational as he finished seventh and was second among the Aggie crew.

Texas A&M will host a meet on Friday evening with the Aggie Open. The women’s 5,000-meter race starts at 5:45 p.m. with the men’s 5,000m to follow at 6:15 p.m. on the Dale Watts course.

SEC Cross Country Weekly Honors – October 3, 2017

Men’s Runner of the Week: Zach Long, Tennessee

Women’s Runner of the Week: Jessica Drop, Georgia

Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week: Ryan Yerrow, Texas A&M

Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week: Lauren Gregory, Arkansas

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics