Gunfire In East Bryan Kills Two And Hospitalizes A Third

Bryan police report two people were shot to death and a third person was taken to the hospital following gunfire Tuesday evening.

Officer Kelley McKethan says at least one suspect is being sought in the shooting in the Castle Heights neighborhood, which is located along Highway 21 east of the freeway.

McKethan says BPD responded to a 9-1-1 call around 6:30 p.m. to a home on Frankfort Street. That’s one block east of Castle Heights Park.

No information has been released about who died and who was hospitalized, whether they are related in any way to each other and/or related to the one known suspect who remains at large.