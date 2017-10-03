Bryan Police Arrest Man For DWI With Eight Prior Convictions

A Bryan man, who according to a Bryan policeman has eight prior DWI convictions, was arrested for drunk driving following a crash near the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.

According to the arrest report, 70 year old Robert Noel Ray made a left turn from Stevens in front of a southbound vehicle on Texas the night of September 27.

No one was hurt.

As of October 3, online records showed Ray was still in the Brazos County jail in lieu of a $9,000 dollar bond.