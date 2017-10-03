Brazos County Jail Inmate Indicted For Attempted Escape By Manipulating Computer Records

Brazos County Jail Inmate Indicted For Attempted Escape By Manipulating Computer RecordsFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 The Brazos County sheriff’s office was tipped off to an inmate attempting to escape by getting on a computer to lower his bond.
Sheriff Chris Kirk says 25 year old Peter Olsen of Bryan got access to the computer while a detention officer was doing routine business.
The sheriff says they confirmed on surveillance video a tip they received, that Olsen watched what a detention officer type into a computer that no one knew had the ability to change jail records.
Olsen has been in jail since February of last year on bonds totaling $965,000 dollars on charges of six armed robberies and four aggravated assaults.
A Brazos County district court jury indicted Olsen on charges of attempted escape, altering computerized documents with at least two prior convictions, tampering with government documents, and a seventh armed robbery.
The sheriff says changes have been made on what can be done on computers located in areas with inmates.
Kirk also says a detention officer received disciplinary action for not locking the computer while they were away doing other duties.
Click below for comments from Chris Kirk, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.092617-Chris-Kirk-comments-on-attempted-escape.mp3
