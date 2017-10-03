Brazos County Jail Inmate Indicted For Attempted Escape By Manipulating Computer Records

The Brazos County sheriff’s office was tipped off to an inmate attempting to escape by getting on a computer to lower his bond.

Sheriff Chris Kirk says 25 year old Peter Olsen of Bryan got access to the computer while a detention officer was doing routine business.

The sheriff says they confirmed on surveillance video a tip they received, that Olsen watched what a detention officer type into a computer that no one knew had the ability to change jail records.

Olsen has been in jail since February of last year on bonds totaling $965,000 dollars on charges of six armed robberies and four aggravated assaults.

A Brazos County district court jury indicted Olsen on charges of attempted escape, altering computerized documents with at least two prior convictions, tampering with government documents, and a seventh armed robbery.

The sheriff says changes have been made on what can be done on computers located in areas with inmates.

Kirk also says a detention officer received disciplinary action for not locking the computer while they were away doing other duties.

