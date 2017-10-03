Appeals court latest stop in running back’s suspension case

KEVIN McGILL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans could rule as early as Tuesday on whether Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott must begin serving a six-game suspension because of domestic violence allegations.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott in August. Elliott has been allowed to play, however, because a federal district judge blocked the suspension pending appeals.

The NFL says the players union, representing Elliott, improperly filed suit before an arbitrator ruled in the case.

The union argues the suit could be pursued because the arbitration proceedings were complete, except for the final ruling, which went against Elliott.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday and could rule Tuesday.

No criminal charges were ever filed in the case.