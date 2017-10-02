Watson, Texans Blow Past Titans

Watson, Texans Blow Past TitansSports Monday, October 2nd, 2017
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — DeShaun Watson’s offense at Houston is looking a lot like his offense at Clemson as the rookie accounted for five touchdowns in the Texans‘ 57-14 throttling of the Titans. The 2016 Heisman Trophy runner-up became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns and run for another since Fran Tarkenton in 1961. Tennessee QB Marcus Mariota (mar-ee-OH’-tah) threw for 96 yards and ran for 39, but he was intercepted twice before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
