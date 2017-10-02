Former Texas A&M Coach Gene Stallings reportedly suffers heart attack

By Geoff Heppes

Legendary football coach and Paris native, Gene Stallings, was reportedly admitted to ICU at the Paris Regional Medical Center from what is believed to be a heart attack. This is according to a post from the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ prayer requests website via Molly Woodall, a fellow member of the church with Stallings and his wife, Ruth Ann Stallings.

Gene Stallings suffered minor strokes in May and August of this year, and had to cancel sports related events he was supposed to speak at in Alabama because of the strokes. In both cases, the strokes were minor and Stallings made a full recovery.

Before suffering the reported heart attack, Stallings was supposed to speak at an upcoming Lamar County Chamber of Commerce event in October, but will likely not be able to attend the event due to his health.

Stallings is being transferred to a Baylor hospital near the area.

Story courtesy of The Paris News