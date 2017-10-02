Bryan School Board Vice President Answers Questions About The BISD Special Election

Bryan ISD board of trustees vice president Mark McCall visits with Scott Delucia about the BISD board special election on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on October 2, 2017.

The lone site for voters in the Bryan school district special election has not seen many people.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock reports a turnout of 183 in the first week.

That’s out of more than 49,000 who are registered.

This year’s Bryan ISD budget dropped the property tax rate for paying bonds by three cents.

The board also based the budget on voters approving increasing the property tax rate by two cents for maintenance and operations.

That will generate an additional $3 million in state money and $1.4 million from local property owners.

If voters defeat the special question, the board says they will consider significant budget reductions that result in cuts.

Early voting continues through October 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Arena Hall, which is off Tabor Road west of the freeway near Bonham elementary school.

