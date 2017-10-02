Aggies Take the Lead at Marquette Intercollegiate

HARTFORD, Wisc. – The top-ranked Aggie men’s golf team moved into the lead at the Marquette Intercollegiate Monday with a strong showing during the event’s second round.

Texas A&M (293-287=580, +4) came into the second round at Erin Hills Golf Club sitting alone in fourth place among the 15-team field. After a one-under performance the Aggies vaulted each team in front of them to take the top spot heading into the tournament’s concluding 18 holes. Second-place UCLA (+5) trails A&M by one stroke after a seven-under day.

“I’m really proud of the way we played today,” Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins said. “Conditions were really tough. It was really windy with firm, fast greens and tough pins. It was set up like a championship, so to shoot under par today was a great job.”

Newcomer Reese Ramsey (71-73=144, E) maintained his spot in the top-10 with a two-over round Monday. The freshman holds a share of fifth place after two rounds, sitting five shots back of tournament leader Austin Kendziorski of Marquette. All-American Chandler Phillips (75-70=145, +1) led the Aggies by carding a two-under Monday to jump 18 spots into 10th, a spot he shares with Aggie senior Andrew Paysse (72-73=145, +1).

Sophomore Josh Gliege (75-71=146, +2) shot par or better for the seventh time in eight rounds this season to climb 16 spots into 12th place. Fellow sophomore Brandon Smith (76-79=155, +11), meanwhile, holds a share of 59th place in the 87-player field.

“Putting four guys in the top 12 means you’re doing a fantastic job all around,” added Higgins. “All four guys did a great job and have given us an opportunity to go win the golf tournament tomorrow.”

The tournament concludes Tuesday with the Aggies teeing off alongside UCLA and Marquette at 10:10 a.m. (CT). Results and live scoring can be found at golfstat.com with team updates on Twitter from (@AggieMensGolf).