PG Caldwell Suspended for Violating Texas A&M Policy

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M men’s basketball redshirt freshman guard J.J. Caldwell has been suspended five games for a violation of Texas A&M policy.

Caldwell will be able to practice through the duration of the suspension. He is expected to return to action for Texas A&M’s contest against Pepperdine on Nov. 24.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics