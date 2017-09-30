Home » Sports » PG Caldwell Suspended for Violating Texas A&M Policy

Posted by Sports Saturday, September 30th, 2017

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M men’s basketball redshirt freshman guard J.J. Caldwell has been suspended five games for a violation of Texas A&M policy.

Caldwell will be able to practice through the duration of the suspension. He is expected to return to action for Texas A&M’s contest against Pepperdine on Nov. 24.

