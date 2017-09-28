Emerald Forest Flooding Mitigation Update Given To The College Station City Council

Another step has been taken in one College Station neighborhood to reduce the threat of flooding.

Along Bee Creek in Emerald Forest…east of the freeway between Southwest and Emerald Parkway…public works director Donald Harmon told the city council Monday night that the city will be able to access private land on either side of the bridge on Appomattox.

Harmon says an agreement was reached for an easement to maintain a 200 by 400 foot area along Bee Creek.

City maintenance will start once a new sewer line is installed.

Click for comments from Donald Harmon during the September 25, 2017 College Station city council meeting.