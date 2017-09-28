Court Hearing Delayed To Consider Releasing Personnel Records Blocked By Former Bryan ISD Superintendent Tommy Wallis

Former Bryan school district superintendent Tommy Wallis gets another two months to block records that are critical of his job performance.

According to online records from the Travis County district clerk, Wallis’s hearing seeking a permanent injunction that was supposed to be held October 2 is now set for December 7.

Some of the documents were leaked from an unrevealed source in June.

Wallis has been able to protect the remainder of the documents since a judge granted his request for a temporary injunction last January.

Wallis’s lawsuit was filed after the attorney general’s office ruled the documents could be released.