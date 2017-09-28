Bryan Man With Six DWI Convictions Returns To Jail For Less Than A Day

There is a new development in the punishment of a Bryan man who last August admitted to drunk driving for the sixth time as part of a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

61 year old Micky Chambers, who was placed on five years of community supervision instead of serving ten years in prison, returned to jail Wednesday on charges of violating eight conditions of his community supervision agreement.

According to online records, Chambers was released from jail later in the day after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.

Among the allegations are driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving his vehicle 32 times in a three month period without using the interlock device, failing to be tested for alcohol and drugs, failing to complete treatment, and failing to perform 100 hours of community service.

This plea agreement with prosecutors followed an arrest in Bryan in December of 2015.

According to the arrest report, Chambers had two other DWI convictions in Bryan, along with one in Robertson County, one in Val Verde County west of San Antonio, and one in Houston.