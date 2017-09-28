Another Reminder To Remove Valuables And Lock Vehicles

Bryan police has posted on its social media, a new video hoping to get people to lock their vehicles.

Officer Kelley McKethan says 31 firearms have been stolen from unlocked vehicles this year and 46 last year.

And last weekend, two unlocked vehicles were stolen in Bryan. McKethan says keys were left in one vehicle and a key fob in the other.

In College Station, police received 13 reports of vehicle burglaries from last Thursday through Sunday. All but three were forced entry, as windows were broken to get inside. No guns were taken. Seven of the 13 vehicles were parked in the area of Marion Pugh and Luther.

