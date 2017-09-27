Two Horses Rescued During Hurricane Harvey Have A New Home

Two horses in high water during Hurricane Harvey who were rescued along Carter’s Creek near University and the freeway have new owners.

After a month of looking for the original owners, Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk says the five and ten year old animals were sold Tuesday.

Kirk says there have been calls from around the world from people wanting to know about the horses…who who has a microchip and the other with a lip tattoo.

The sheriff chose to sell the horses together instead of considering multiple requests to donate them to a rescue organization.

Revenue from the sale goes towards the auction, county expenses for housing the animals, and whatever is left is held for the original owner.

