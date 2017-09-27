Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Hold Special Meeting For Two Items

The Texas A&M system board of regents held a special meeting Wednesday where unanimous votes were made to approve two items.

The regents authorized the purchase of an 18-story building on 5.5 acres of land in Houston. The building, at 1020 Holcombe Boulevard, is across the street from the Texas Medical Center and adjacent to Texas A&M Health Science Center’s Institute of Biosciences and Technology. A purchase price was not disclosed. According to the system, the Holcombe facility will serve the university’s EnMed partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital. EnMed is an innovative engineering medical school option to educate a new kind of doctor who will create transformational technology for health care.

The regents then adopted a resolution supporting the system’s role in rebuilding Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Regents chairman Charles Schwartz said “The governor’s call to duty is consistent with the unique service mission of Texas A&M University System and will expedite the state and local recovery as well as rebuilding of public facilities and infrastructure that are critical to our economy and our well-being as a state and to our citizens.”

