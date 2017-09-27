Have You Seen This Person?

From Texas A&M University Police:

On August 7, 2017 at approximately midnight, an unknown male entered the Civil Engineering Building on the Texas A&M University campus and removed two speakers valued at $2200. The male seen in the photo is considered a person of interest.

The Texas A&M University Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying this person. If anyone knows the person in this photo please contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345 or email Detective Dudley at cdudley@tamu.edu.