Proclamation And Building Named For 50+ Year Brazos County Employee

A Brazos County employee on the job since June of 1966 was recognized at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

County judge Duane Peters presented a proclamation naming the former tax office building across the street from the courthouse in honor of Ruth McLeod.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution.

Peters says the idea originated from commissioner Sammy Catalena, who also praised McLeod Tuesday.

The recipient, who says she likes to be behind the scenes, thanked Catalena and the commissioner’s court.

McLeod says she has worked for six county judges and 25 commissioners.

Peters says remodeling of the former tax office has been completed and new furnishings are being installed.

The building will open soon as the county’s elections office and county employee health clinic.

Click below for comments from Ruth McLeod, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.