Proclamation And Building Named For 50+ Year Brazos County Employee

Posted by Featured Stories, News Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

A Brazos County employee on the job since June of 1966 was recognized at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

County judge Duane Peters presented a proclamation naming the former tax office building across the street from the courthouse in honor of Ruth McLeod.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution.

092617-Ruth-McLeod-resolution-and-comments.mp3

 

Peters says the idea originated from commissioner Sammy Catalena, who also praised McLeod Tuesday.

092617-Sammy-Catalena.mp3

 

The recipient, who says she likes to be behind the scenes, thanked Catalena and the commissioner’s court.

McLeod says she has worked for six county judges and 25 commissioners.

Peters says remodeling of the former tax office has been completed and new furnishings are being installed.

The building will open soon as the county’s elections office and county employee health clinic.

Click below for comments from Ruth McLeod, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

092617-Ruth-McLeod-interview.mp3

 

Ruth McLeod and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, September 27 2017.

 

The south side of the Ruth McLeod building, which is the new home of the Brazos County elections office.

 

The west side of the Ruth McLeod building, which is the location of the Brazos County employees health clinic.

-