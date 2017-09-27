Officials Issue Warning to Pecan Growers

State officials are urging homeowners and pecan orchard operators to keep an eye out for pecan weevils.

Bill Ree, pecan entomologist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said pecan weevil is not a new pest, but it is being sighted in areas where they have not been found before.

“New Mexico has had some serious problems with weevil being accidentally or unintentionally moved from the normal habitats,” said Ree.

Ree said it is believed this unintentional movement is from people transporting infested pecans to the west without realizing what they are doing.

Quarantines are effective on the commercial side, but homeowners are unaware of the problem.

“This is a producer problem, it’s a state problem, and it’s also an industry problem,” said Ree.

Ree and other state officials are urging pecan tree owners to stop transporting their pecans west.

“If you have pecan weevils in your, don’t take your pecans west,” said Ree.

