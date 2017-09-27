My Aggie Nation Podcast: An insider’s look at A&M with Jay Arnold

My Aggie Nation Podcast: An insider’s look at A&M with Jay ArnoldFeatured Stories, Sports Wednesday, September 27th, 2017
Clock management, play calling and substitutions. Debating the decisions of the Texas A&M coaching staff has become a staple of the young 2017 season. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Jay Arnold joins the show to give a firsthand look into the decision-making processes of the A&M coaching staff.MyAggieNation_0927.mp3
