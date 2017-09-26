NCAA coaches among 10 charged with fraud and corruption

NEW YORK (AP) _ Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

The coaches are identified in court papers as Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland of the University of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State. They are in federal custody and expected to make court appearances later today.

They were among 10 people charged in New York City federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on charges and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.

They said the probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.