Gonzalez 4 hits, 3 RBIs in Astros’ 11-2 win at sinking Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Marwin Gonzalez had four hits and three RBIs as the AL West champion Houston Astros beat Texas 11-2 on Monday night, putting the Rangers on the brink of elimination in the wild-card race.

Gonzalez had two hits and scored twice in an eight-run fourth inning, including a two-run single that chased starter Andrew Cashner (10-11). Gonzalez later hit his 23rd homer, a solo shot in the sixth.

Collin McHugh (4-2) struck out six while throwing 112 pitches in five innings. The right-hander is 15-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 19 starts in September or October during his four seasons with the Astros.