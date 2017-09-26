Cowboys outlast Cardinals, 28-17

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys were able to shake off their dreadful 42-17 loss at Denver by pulling away in the fourth quarter at Arizona.

Dak Prescott hit Brice Butler for a 37-yard touchdown with 11:52 remaining to break a 14-all tie in the Cowboys‘ 28-17 win over the Cardinals. Prescott also had a 10-yard touchdown run and was 13 of 18 passing for 183 yards and two scores for the 2-1 Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott was shadowed by the Cardinals all night but still managed 80 yards on 22 attempts, including a 30-yard burst on one play. He also ran for an eight-yard TD, which matched his total rushing yards on nine carries against the Broncos on Sept. 17.

DeMarcus Lawrence provided three of the Cowboys‘ six sacks of Carson Palmer, who was 29 of 48 for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught 13 passes for 149 yards. He moved ahead of Marvin Harrison for eighth in career receiving yards.

Before the game the Cowboys kneeled at midfield with owner Jerry Jones in a show of unity that followed widespread protests across the NFL of critical comments by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

After kneeling, they stood and walked to the sideline for the national anthem.