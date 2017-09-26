College Station Council Approves FY 18 Budget And Property Tax Rate

Updated to clarify a pair of 5-1 votes and a 6-0 vote related to the FY 2018 College Station city budget and property tax rate.

The College Station city council has approved next year’s budget and property tax rates.

Only one of three votes was unanimous.

While Jerome Rektorik was part of a 6-0 vote approving the budget, he was against ratifying the revenue increase that will come from the new tax rate. Rektorik then voted against the tax increase.

Julie Schultz was among councilmembers who said they heard lots of complaints from developers.

The tax rate increase, combined with higher property values, means the city is gaining an additional $5.8 million dollars next year.

In addition to raising the property tax rate by two and a half cents, the council also approved on a 5-0 vote, raising water rates for all customers by six percent, starting in July of next year. The residential water rate will increase between $2 and $13 dollars a month, depending on usage. Water services director Dave Coleman said without impact fees, there would have been a 15 percent rate hike.