Brazos County Jury Selection Underway In An Anderson County Capital Murder Trial

A Brazos County district courtroom is expected to be busy for some time with the start of a capital murder trial from out of town.

Individual questioning of 180 prospective jurors began Monday as part of the Anderson County case of 35 year old William Mitchell Hudson.

The Tennessee Colony man is accused of killing six people representing two families almost two years ago at a campsite bordering property he owns.

A change of venue from Palestine to Bryan was ordered after prosecutors announced seeking the death penalty.

Several weeks will be taken for jury selection before the actual trial begins.

Security outside the Brazos County jail involving Hudson is being provided by Anderson County.

Brazos County will seek reimbursement for the costs of Hudson being held in the Brazos County jail.