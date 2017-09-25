Valbuena helps Angels end skid with 7-5 win over Astros

Valbuena helps Angels end skid with 7-5 win over AstrosSports Monday, September 25th, 2017
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
HOUSTON (AP) _ Luis Valbuena hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and Justin Upton tacked on an insurance run with a solo homer in the eighth, helping the Los Angeles Angels snap a six-game skid with a 7-5 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.
It was a much-needed victory for the Angels, who are 4 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.
The Astros used a four-run third inning to lead 4-1. Brandon Phillips pulled the Angels closer with a solo homer in the fourth before they tied it in the fifth by scoring on back-to-back bases-loaded walks.
Valbuena hit his bases-loaded, go-ahead double with no outs off Chris Devenski (8-5), making it 6-4.
Keynan Middleton (6-1) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win and Blake Parker struck out one in a perfect ninth for his seventh save.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119169