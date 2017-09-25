UPDATE: Former Teacher At College Station HS Arrested For Furnishing Alcohol To A Minor

A teacher at College Station High School (CSHS) who resigned the day after he was placed on administrative leave is out of jail on bond after his arrest on a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Last Friday’s arrest of 29 year old Daniel Trampota of College Station was three weeks after a student was interviewed by a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy working as a school resource officer (SRO).

According to the arrest report, the student told the SRO she and a friend went to Trampota’s home last January, where he provided beer and five to six shots of tequila.

The friend confirmed going to the house, but the friend said she did not consume any of the alcohol.

CSHS parents received an e-mail from principal Tiffany Parkerson after school last Friday, stating Trampota was placed on administrative leave the same day the student met with the SRO, and he resigned the next day.

Parkerson also wrote “It is unacceptable for a staff member to engage in this type of conduct. If proven to be true, accusations of this manner are not tolerable. The safety and well-being of students is the top priority of CSISD.”

Original story:

Parents of students at College Station High School (CSHS) were notified Friday afternoon a social studies teacher resigned after he was placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct.

Also on Friday, the former teacher, 29 year old Daniel Trampota of College Station, was arrested on a charge of providing alcohol to a minor.

According to the CSHS e-mail, the arrest followed an investigation by the Brazos County sheriff’s office.

The e-mail also stated Trampota was placed on administrative leave September 6 and he resigned the following day.

CSHS principal Tiffany Parkerson stated in the e-mail that “It is unacceptable for a staff member to engage in this type of conduct. If proven to be true, accusations of this manner are not tolerable. The safety and well-being of students is the top priority of CSISD.”

According to online jail records, the date of the alleged offense was January 21, 2017.

Trampota was released from jail Friday after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

Here is the text of an e-mail sent to parents of College Station High School students on Friday, September 22 2017.

As you may have heard, former CSHS social studies teacher Daniel Trampota was arrested for providing alcohol to a minor.

Upon receiving information regarding allegations of misconduct on September 6, Mr. Trampota was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. He resigned on September 7.

It is unacceptable for a staff member to engage in this type of conduct. If proven to be true, accusations of this manner are not tolerable. The safety and well-being of students is the top priority of CSISD.

Respectfully,

Tiffany Parkerson

Principal, College Station High School