Three Men Arrested for Stealing Beer and Phone Charger

Three College Station men were arrested last night after beating the victim and stealing his beer and phone charger.

CSPD reports indicate dispatch received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday night, from the Wayne Smith Softball Fields on Holleman Drive, where the victim said he was hit in the back with a bicycle and assaulted by a group of men before breaking free to call for help.

He said the suspects fled in the direction of the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street where an officer found a group of men matching the suspects description.

Further investigation turned up the victim’s stolen property.

17 year-old Cory Lamonot Davis, 18 year-old Xavion Nickerson and 19 year-old David Castilleja were arrested for robbery.

The victim, who was punched in the head, refused medical treatment.