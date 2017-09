Texas A&M to host Alabama at 6:15 p.m. on October 7th

The Texas A&M football team will host the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th at Kyle Field.

It will be the first time the Aggies and Tide have played a night game since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012.

Broadcast for the game will be on Newstalk 1620 WTAW.