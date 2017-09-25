Kirk Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M junior wide receiver Christian Kirk earned Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors on Monday after totaling 136 kick return yards, including an electrifying 100-yard touchdown, in Saturday’s 50-43 win over Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., native, earned the third weekly SEC honor of his collegiate career after helping the Aggies improve to 1-0 in SEC play for the fifth straight season. Kirk was named SEC Freshman of the Week after his first career game against Arizona State and earned Special Teams Player of the Week in September 2015 after the Aggies topped Arkansas in overtime.

Kirk also earned weekly honors from the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football. He shared the honor with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley.

Kirk’s 100-yard kickoff return touchdown was the first of his career as well as his school-record sixth special teams’ touchdown. Kirk’s 100-yarder was the eighth kick return that spanned the length of the field in Texas A&M history. Additionally, the return was the Aggies’ first kickoff return for a touchdown since Coryell Judie returned an 84-yarder against Baylor on Nov. 12, 2010.

In addition to his special teams exploits, Kirk hauled in five receptions for a season-high 110 yards on Saturday. The junior’s two receiving touchdowns against the Hogs increased Kirk’s career total to 20, the fourth most in school history. Kirk’s 81-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter was a career long and the longest play from scrimmage this season by the Aggies. For the second time in three seasons against Arkansas, Kirk recorded the day’s final touchdown in overtime.

SEC WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

OFFENSE

Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

DEFENSE

Cece Jefferson, DL, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

Christian Kirk, WR/KR, Texas A&M

FRESHMAN

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ross Pierschbacher, OL, Alabama

DEFENSIVE LINE

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics