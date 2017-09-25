Early Voting Begins Monday For Bryan ISD Special Question

Monday is the first day of early voting in the Bryan school board’s request to raise the property tax rate for maintenance and operations by two cents in order to access more state funding.

That’s after reducing the property tax rate to pay bonds by three cents.

There is only one location for early voting, and that is Arena Hall on Tabor Road near the freeway. Early voting hours are weekdays this week and next week between 7:30 and 5:30 and this Saturday between 8 and 3.

Applications for a ballot by mail can be received through this Friday. Election day is October 10.

If approved, Bryan ISD will gain an estimated $3 million dollars in state money and $1.4 million from property owners.

If it is defeated, the board says significant budget reductions will be considered, resulting in cuts.

Click HERE to read and download background information from Bryan ISD.