Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges Following High Speed Chase

A Brazos County sheriff’s officer who saw a car ran a red light Thursday afternoon reports being involved in a chase at speeds 100 miles per hour passing Jane Long middle school while classes were still in session.

The driver was found by a deputy constable at the Texas A&M fire training school near Easterwood Airport.

Inside the car was the driver’s nearly two year old daughter.

24 year old Angelica Pachuca of Bryan was arrested for driving with an invalid license with multiple convictions, evading arrest, and child endangerment.

Pachuca’s daughter was released to a family member.