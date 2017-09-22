Former Teacher At College Station HS Arrested For Furnishing Alcohol To A Minor

Parents of students at College Station High School (CSHS) were notified Friday afternoon a social studies teacher resigned after he was placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct.

Also on Friday, the former teacher, 29 year old Daniel Trampota of College Station, was arrested on a charge of providing alcohol to a minor.

According to the CSHS e-mail, the arrest followed an investigation by the Brazos County sheriff’s office.

The e-mail also stated Trampota was placed on administrative leave September 6 and he resigned the following day.

CSHS principal Tiffany Parkerson stated in the e-mail that “It is unacceptable for a staff member to engage in this type of conduct. If proven to be true, accusations of this manner are not tolerable. The safety and well-being of students is the top priority of CSISD.”

According to online jail records, the date of the alleged offense was January 21, 2017.

Trampota was released from jail Friday after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

Here is the text of an e-mail sent to parents of College Station High School students on Friday, September 22 2017.

As you may have heard, former CSHS social studies teacher Daniel Trampota was arrested for providing alcohol to a minor.

Upon receiving information regarding allegations of misconduct on September 6, Mr. Trampota was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. He resigned on September 7.

It is unacceptable for a staff member to engage in this type of conduct. If proven to be true, accusations of this manner are not tolerable. The safety and well-being of students is the top priority of CSISD.

Respectfully,

Tiffany Parkerson

Principal, College Station High School