Caldwell High School Teacher Resigns After Arrest For Improper Student Relationship

A second year teacher at Caldwell High School has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a 16 year old student.

According to a news release from the Burleson County sheriff’s office, 24 year old Aracely Sauceda of Bryan was also arrested for sexual indecency with a child.

Sauceda is out of jail after posting a $50,000 dollar bond.

Caldwell ISD superintendent Andy Peters says Sauceda was placed on administrative leave last Friday and she resigned the following Monday.

Investigators determined the teacher began the relationship at the beginning of this year.

The sheriff’s office also reported this investigation involves several students, and more charges are pending.