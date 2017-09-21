Texas A&M Soccer hosts No. 6 Florida on Willy 1550

Texas A&M Soccer hosts No. 6 Florida on Willy 1550Sports Thursday, September 21st, 2017
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 6 Florida Gators Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. on Willy 1550.
Thursday’s match is Howdy World Night at Ellis Field. Admission for all Texas A&M international students and students wearing their Greek chapter letters is just $3. The first 100 fans will receive a free Texas A&M flag. The match will also feature a pregame performance by “Ballet Folklorico Celestial TAMU” and a TAMU International Student Association member recognition at halftime.
Hot dogs are just $1 at Ellis Field on Thursday.
The Aggies are looking to get consistency in their finishing. Entering the fray with a 4-2-1 overall mark, the Maroon and White had shutout losses sandwiched around a 5-1 victory over then No. 19 Kansas, the highest scoring output for the Aggies since the 2014 campaign.
Florida is 7-1-0 on the year and enters play on a three match win streak.
Head coach G GuerreriGGuerreri_0919.mp3
Last season the two squads, who have built a fierce intersectional rivalry, did not meet. The 2015 campaign saw the teams battle twice with Texas A&M earning a 2-1 win in the regular season and Florida claiming the SEC Tournament championship match from the Aggies, 2-1. The all-time series is tied at 6-6-0. Since Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2012 campaign, the two squads have accounted for four of the five regular-season titles.
David Ellis (play-by-play) and Kristi Leonard (color) will handle the call on Willy 1550. Audio for the match will be streamed worldwide on 12thMan.com/Listen. The SEC Network broadcast features Jenn Hildreth, handling the play-by-play duties, and Heather Mitts with the color analysis. The match will be available digitally on mobile devices, computers and connect-TVs for SEC Network subscribers whose cable/satellite packages allow access to SEC Network+ through the WatchESPN app and SECSports.com.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 VS. FLORIDA, 6:05 P.M.
Howdy World/$1 Hot Dogs
- $3 admission for all TAMU international students (in advance or at the gate) as well as all students wearing their GREEK chapter letters
- Pregame performance by “Ballet Folklorico Celestial TAMU” in the northwest area of Ellis Field.
- TAMU International Student Association member recognition on-field at halftime.
- $1 hot dogs.
Giveaway:
- Texas A&M Flags to the first 100 fans in attendance (northeast entrance).
In-game promotions:
- Chances to win Texas A&M gear, Whataburger, McDonald’s & more
- Every time Aggie Soccer shuts out their opponent, fans will receive a FREE Pepsi Zero as they exit (while supplies last).
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119094