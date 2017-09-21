Texas A&M Soccer hosts No. 6 Florida on Willy 1550

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 6 Florida Gators Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. on Willy 1550.

Thursday’s match is Howdy World Night at Ellis Field. Admission for all Texas A&M international students and students wearing their Greek chapter letters is just $3. The first 100 fans will receive a free Texas A&M flag. The match will also feature a pregame performance by “Ballet Folklorico Celestial TAMU” and a TAMU International Student Association member recognition at halftime.

Hot dogs are just $1 at Ellis Field on Thursday.

The Aggies are looking to get consistency in their finishing. Entering the fray with a 4-2-1 overall mark, the Maroon and White had shutout losses sandwiched around a 5-1 victory over then No. 19 Kansas, the highest scoring output for the Aggies since the 2014 campaign.

Florida is 7-1-0 on the year and enters play on a three match win streak.

Last season the two squads, who have built a fierce intersectional rivalry, did not meet. The 2015 campaign saw the teams battle twice with Texas A&M earning a 2-1 win in the regular season and Florida claiming the SEC Tournament championship match from the Aggies, 2-1. The all-time series is tied at 6-6-0. Since Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2012 campaign, the two squads have accounted for four of the five regular-season titles.

David Ellis (play-by-play) and Kristi Leonard (color) will handle the call on Willy 1550. Audio for the match will be streamed worldwide on 12thMan.com/Listen. The SEC Network broadcast features Jenn Hildreth, handling the play-by-play duties, and Heather Mitts with the color analysis. The match will be available digitally on mobile devices, computers and connect-TVs for SEC Network subscribers whose cable/satellite packages allow access to SEC Network+ through the WatchESPN app and SECSports.com.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 VS. FLORIDA, 6:05 P.M.

Howdy World/$1 Hot Dogs

$3 admission for all TAMU international students (in advance or at the gate) as well as all students wearing their GREEK chapter letters

Pregame performance by “Ballet Folklorico Celestial TAMU” in the northwest area of Ellis Field.

TAMU International Student Association member recognition on-field at halftime.

$1 hot dogs.

Giveaway:

Texas A&M Flags to the first 100 fans in attendance (northeast entrance).

In-game promotions:

Chances to win Texas A&M gear, Whataburger, McDonald’s & more

Every time Aggie Soccer shuts out their opponent, fans will receive a FREE Pepsi Zero as they exit (while supplies last).

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics