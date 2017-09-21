Bryan School Board Awards Contracts For The Last 2014 Bond Projects

Monday night’s Bryan school board meeting included awarding the final two projects approved by voters in the 2014 bond issue.

Nearly $8 million dollars will be spent to turn the former Stephen F. Austin (SFA) school building into new administration offices.

BISD’s construction director, Jeff Windsor, says that’s a few hundred thousand under the original budget and is over $1 million less than the original estimate when it was priced as a CMAR, or construction manager at risk, project.

Windsor says the SFA project will be completed next May, in order to move offices next summer before the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Dudley Construction received the bid for the SFA project and a $745,000 contract for a new grounds department building that is supposed to be completed next January.

Windsor said Dudley has been involved in seven other BISD projects, and he had confidence in awarding two more going on at the same time to the same firm.

The board also approved Windsor’s recommendation to spend $169,000 dollars from savings on other bond projects to replace stage lighting with LED fixtures in the BISD performing arts center…which is the former civic auditorium. Windsor says that will be done in a timeframe to not conflict with events inside the PAC.

Click below for comments from Jeff Windsor at the September 18, 2017 Bryan school board meeting.