Astros edge White Sox, 4-3; Rangers hold off Mariners, 8-6

Peacock, Gurriel lead Astros over White Sox 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) _ Yuli Gurriel had three hits, including a two-run double, Brad Peacock threw six solid innings and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Peacock (12-2) allowed two runs on one hit with six strikeouts. The right-hander continues to throw well, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts.

After Yoan Moncada put the White Sox up 2-1 in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer, Gurriel answered with his two-run hit in the bottom half of the inning.

Jose Altuve upped Houston’s lead to 4-2 with an RBI single in the seventh, but Yolmer Sanchez cut the lead to one with an RBI double in the eighth.

Joe Musgrove struck out Moncada with the tying run on second to end the eighth and struck out Omar Narvaez with the tying run on second to end the game for his second save.

James Shields (4-7) allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Shields has given up at least three runs in five of his last six starts.

Odor’s grand slam sends Rangers past Mariners 8-6

By JIM HOEHN

SEATTLE (AP) _ Rougned Odor’s grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning and the Texas Rangers held off the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Wednesday night to make up ground in the playoff chase.

The Rangers moved within 21/2 games of Minnesota for the second AL wild card after the Twins lost 11-3 to the New York Yankees. Seattle dropped its fifth straight and remained four games behind Minnesota.

Seattle, which trailed 7-1 early, pulled to 8-5 on Robinson Cano’s two-run single in the seventh but then left the bases loaded. The Mariners made it 8-6 in the eighth on consecutive doubles by Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel.

Andrew Cashner (10-10) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings forTexas. He struck out two and walked three. Alex Claudio got six outs for his 10th save.