Arrests For Assaulting Officers, Property Crimes, & DWI Motorcycle Crash

A parking complaint leads to an arrest on charges of assaulting two College Station police officers and resisting arrest. This happened Wednesday morning at 1:30 in the parking lot of Sweet Eugene’s at Harvey and George Bush East. According to the arrest report, the manager of the business wanted 25 year old Branden Dickerson of College Station to be removed from the premises. Dickerson told police he had consumed three-24 ounce beers and prescription medicine in a short time. Dickerson is charged with biting the arm of one officer and kicking a second officer in the face and legs. After Dickerson was shot with a Taser, he was taken to the hospital then to jail.

A former employee of a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $28,000 dollars. 35 year old Rishi Singh…who according to jail records now lives in Ohio…is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest earlier this month. According to the arrest report, Singh told investigators he altered numerous travel receipts that were not eligible for reimbursement based on the actual expenses. That followed an internal audit by Cognizant Technologies.

Four days after a Bryan man bonded out of jail on drug charges, he was arrested on charges of multiple thefts from a Bryan business. 58 year old Ernesto Perez Gonzales was caught on high definition video surveillance going in and out of the Producers Cooperative store three times last month and taking $1,800 dollars of items. According to online records, Gonzales has been in the Brazos County jail 27 times since 1990.

A College Station man’s 27th arrest in the last 18 years followed a crash involving two motorcycles Monday evening at University and Forest. According to the arrest report, a witness followed one of the motorcyclists until an officer arrived. 39 year old Christopher Wolff was arrested for DWI. According to online records, Wolff was released from jail earlier this year after serving time for assaulting an EMT and misdemeanor theft.