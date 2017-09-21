Home » Featured Stories, Sports » My Aggie Nation Podcast: The importance of Arkansas according to Sam Khan Jr.

My Aggie Nation Podcast: The importance of Arkansas according to Sam Khan Jr.

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Thursday, September 21st, 2017

The Texas A&M vs. Arkansas bout in Arlington has plenty more on the line than just a win in conference play. Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN joins the podcast to discuss the ramifications on the losing coach and what the Aggies need to do Saturday to continue trending upward.

MyAggieNation_0920.mp3

 

