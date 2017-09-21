My Aggie Nation Podcast: The importance of Arkansas according to Sam Khan Jr.Featured Stories, Sports Thursday, September 21st, 2017
The Texas A&M vs. Arkansas bout in Arlington has plenty more on the line than just a win in conference play. Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN joins the podcast to discuss the ramifications on the losing coach and what the Aggies need to do Saturday to continue trending upward.MyAggieNation_0920.mp3
Posted by Zach Taylor on Sep 21 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.