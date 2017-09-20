Update On Bryan ISD Busing Issues

Monday night’s Bryan school board meeting included action on the board’s goals for the school year that is underway.

One focus will be on transportation. Busing students in Bryan ISD has been an issue since the first day of classes.

Last Friday, Bryan ISD’s careers website posted an opening for a new transportation director.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says current director Rob Welsh is still an employee and he chose to resign effective November 7.

Dr. Whitbeck says an interim director has not been appointed, as members of senior leadership have absorbed that role and have worked closely with the assistant director and the staff.

The superintendent says BISD has altered many bus routes and reduced some numbers at each of the district’s HUBS.

After an outside consultant was hired the first day of classes, Whitbeck says she will receive the consultant’s report this week.

She says the review process will include all stakeholders, to determine if greater changes will be implemented this year, the following school year or a combination of the two.

Whitbeck expects a report will be presented to the board in October.

